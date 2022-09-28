Mahesh Babu Unseen Pics With Mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi

Superstar Krishna's wife and Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indiramma passed away early this morning in Hyderabad. She was 70. Indiramma had been ailing for a while and breathed her last at her residence in Hyderabad. Indira was the mother of five children—Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Priyadarshini, Majula and Ramesh Babu.

