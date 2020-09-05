Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. There is a strong buzz on social media that Mahesh Babu is all set to essay dual roles in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. If reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu is going to act in dual roles as twins, one a Bank officer and the other, a broker. If this turns out to be true, then it will be delightful news to his fans.

Keerthy Suresh is likely to pair up with Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The film will be helmed by Parasuram who is the maker of ‘Geetha Govindam’. It featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika in the lead.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to be a family drama set against the backdrop of a bank scam. The first look poster of Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audiences. The principal shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year. SS Thaman who has worked with Mahesh Babu for Dokudu, Businessman, and Aagadu is going to compose music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.