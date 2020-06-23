HYDERABAD: Superstar Mahesh Babu is joyfully spending quality time with their children Goutham and Sithara during the lockdown period. Mahesh Babu has been sharing photos and videos on Instagram often.

Today, Mahesh Babu posted a new video with daughter Sitara in which the father and daughter duo are seen trying out a tongue twister.

Mahesh Babu took to photo and video sharing Instagram and shared a video with the caption, "Time for a tongue twister. She's convinced she's got it right.#StaySafe#HomeBound#FamilyTime."

Reacting to the video, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar posted a string of red heart emojis.

Apart from sharing fun videos, Mahesh Babu also tries to create awareness among people about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, he urged everyone to venture out with proper precautions.

"We are opening up. Slowly, but surely. In a time like this, masks are mandatory. Make it a point to wear a mask every time you step out, that's least we can do to protect ourselves and others. It may seem odd, but it is the need of the hour and we must get used to it.

"One step at a time! Let's adapt to the new normal and get life back on track. It's cool to be masked. I am. Are you?" Mahesh Babu had said.

Coming to the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy with his recently announced flick Sarkaru Vari Paata directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parashuram. The first look poster and the title have been attracting the fans. Meanwhile, the film has been produced by Mythri Movie Maker, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainments. It is confirmed that the Keerthi Suresh romances Mahesh Babu in this film. She officially confirmed the news to her fans in an Instagram live session.