Mahesh Babu, Sitara Ghattamaneni in ZEE Telugu Show Promo

Zee Telugu never seizes to amaze its viewers by doing the unthinkable. This has been proven yet again as it ups the promotional game for its upcoming fictional shows -- PadamatiSandhyaragam, Ammayigaru, and SubhasyaSeeghram -- with a musical concept promo featuring superstar Mahesh Babu and his daughter, Sitara. The promo sees the duo give a glimpse of the three fiction offerings along with the cast of the respective shows, and what stands out throughout is their loveable father-daughter chemistry and extraordinary screen presence of poised and charming Sitara. While the content of the promo makes it a must-watch, its high production values, music director Vishal Chandrashekhar’s extraordinary composition, and SP Charan's Mesmerising vocals, gives the audience no less than a movie experience.

Click the below link for the musical concept promo featuring Mahesh Babu and Sitara

The promo raises the expectations on the three upcoming fictional shows, the first show to go on-air is PadamatiSandhyaragam, touted to be one of the fewest Telugu fictional shows to have been shot abroad. The fiction offering, which is high on emotions, is the story of Janaki, living in India belonging to a family of traditional beliefs, opening door to her sister’s modern &westernised daughter. This contrast takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotions while the cast – Jayashree, Sai Kiran, and others – do justice to their roles. The show is sure to keep audiences hooked to it right from Day one as it launches on September 19 (Monday) at 8 pm.

While the other two shows will launch shortly after PadamatiSandhyaragam, and their storylines are equally engaging. Ammaryigaru, featuring Nisha Milanaa and Anil Allam, brings out the tale of a father and daughter where the girl is longing for her father’s affection. Similarly, SubhasyaSeeghram, featuring Krishnapriya Nair, is the story of second daughter from a middle classhousehold, who emerges as a saviour for her family.

Needless to say, the Mahesh-Sitara promo establishes the storylines of these three fiction offerings perfectly well and surely keeps you waiting for their launches.

Sharing his thoughts on this one-of-a-kind collaboration, Mahesh Babu, actor, said: “Every story, in my opinion, has a soul and an audience. Therefore, it is important to give them unique treatments while presenting it to the world. The stories of these upcoming Zee Telugu shows struck me as being relatable to its audience, sincere, and heartfelt when I heard them. Collaborating with ZEE Telugu to give these shows a special launch makes me happy and doing that with my daughter Sitara, even happier. I wish the three teams every success and luck, and I send my best wishes to the entire Zee Telugu team.”

Anuradha Gudur, Chief Content Officer, Zee Telugu, said: “Our association with Mahesh Babu had been a successful one in the past, and given that our latest collaboration is quite a unique one, we are excited to witness how it will be received by the audience. With Mahesh Babu’s appeal with the masses and Sitara’s cuteness coming together, we are sure it will reach our viewers and will take our upcoming serials to greater heights. Hoping our viewers will embrace these exciting fiction offerings from Zee Telugu as they have always been doing.”

With Padamati Sandhyaragam launching on September 19 at 8PM, there is a slight change in the telecast timings of OohaluGusagusa Lade and Mukkupudaka. While OohaluGusagusa Lade will entertain you at 12:30 pm, Mukkupudaka’s slot has been shifted to 1 pm.