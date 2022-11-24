Mahesh Babu Shares Heartfelt Post Remembering His Father Superstar Krishna

Mahesh Babu shared a lovely post remembering his father, Super Star Krishna, who died earlier this month. Mahesh Babu shared a black-and-white picture of Krishna and penned a heartfelt note on his social media handles.

"Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before... Now I’m fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward… I will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar," wrote Mahesh Babu

Superstar Krishna passed away on November 15 at the age of 79. The year 2022 has been a disaster for Mahesh Babu. In this year, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu, his mother Indira Devi, and his father Krishna.

