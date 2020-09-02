Power star Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu share a good rapport with each other. Both of them are top stars in Tollywood and they enjoy a solid fan following in different parts of the country. Today, the 'Gabbar Singh' actor is celebrating his birthday.

On this special occasion, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter and wished 'Happy Birthday' to Pawan Kalyan. The tweet reads as, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always (sic!)” Here’s the tweet made by him.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always! 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/VHlkl10AtU — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2020

Our dearest actor Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture of Pawan Kalyan and himself. The picture has gone viral on social media.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in Vakeel Saab which is the Telugu remake of the much-acclaimed Bollywood hit movie, 'Pink'. The makers of Vakeel Saab treated the audience by unveiling a motion poster from the film.



On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has announced his next film titled ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. The film will be directed by Geetha Govindam fame 'Parasuram'. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the crew details.