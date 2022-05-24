Mahesh Babu Sets New Box Office Record in TFI

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata didn’t take much time to cross a worldwide gross of 200 Cr. It took 12 days for the film to reach its mark. It has now become 2022’s biggest grosser in TFI for a regional film.

Mahesh Babu’s swag season continues, as the movie is remarkable in weekdays in its second week as well. Given the film has repeat value and has elements for families as well as masses, it has become a profitable venture for the buyers of all the regions. The film collected a worldwide share of Rs 122.09 Cr in 12 days.

Post release promotions, the holiday season, and reduced ticket prices are working in favor of the movie in its second week.

SVP 12Days Share:

AP/TG - 100.01Cr

KA+ROI - 8.63Cr

Overseas - 13.45Cr

Total = 122.09Cr Share

SVP 12Days Worldwide Gross

AP/TG - 156.9Cr

KA+ROI - 15.3Cr

Overseas - 27.8Cr

Total = 200Cr Gross

