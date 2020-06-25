VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who always helped people in need, has once again come to the rescue of a family by donating money for the heart surgery of a one-month-old infant. The actor donated the money required for performing heart surgery on a one-month-old child at Andhra Hospital in Vijayawada on May 31, the birthday of his father superstar Krishna.

A month ago, Pradeep and Naga Jyothi, a couple from Andhra Pradesh, was blessed with a baby boy. But the infant suffering frequently with health issues robbed them of the joy of parenthood. Initially, the couple took the baby to a private hospital in Amalapuram. Following diagnosis, the doctors there found out that the baby boy was suffering from multiple heart disorders and advised the parents to make arrangements for an immediate surgery.

For better treatment, the parents admitted the infant in a private hospital in Vijayawada. But due to their poor financial situation, the parents were not in a position to afford the cost of the surgery.

After getting to know that Mahesh Babu is extending financial support for treatment of poor children in association with Andhra Hospital Heart and Brain Institute in Vijayawada, the infant's father approached the hospital on May 30.

On being informed about the dire necessity, Mahesh Babu immediately extended financial help for the surgery which was eventually performed successfully on the baby boy on May 31. The boy is going to be discharged from the hospital soon.

The parents of the child have specially thanked Mahesh Babu and Andhra Hospital team for saving the life of their child.