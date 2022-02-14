Kalaavathi From Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Becomes All Time Highest Viewed Lyrical Video In South | Superstar Mahesh Babu’s most awaited flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram is slated for a release on May 12th. Keerthy Suresh played the leading lady in the family action entertainer that has music by S Thaman.

The film’s lyrical video of the first single titled Kalaavathi was released yesterday to a thumping response. The song that has vocals by Sid Sriram and has lyrics by Anantha Sriram has left everyone spellbound.

The record number of views shows the penchant for the Melody Song Of The Year. Kalaavathi has clocked over 16 Million + views in 24 hours and becomes South India’s Most Viewed Song. The song broke the record in terms of likes as well. Kalaavathi Lyrical video garnered 806K likes in 24 hours.

The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

