Who wouldn’t love multi-starrer films? If you are a die-hard fan of Mahesh or Prabhas, then we have some exciting news for you all. If you may recall, Mahesh Babu, during ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ promotional events, had confirmed that he met SS Rajamouli. He would also soon start working with him. Since then, all are eagerly waiting to know when the film involving the two will take off. So far, all Tollywood bigwigs like Jr NTR, Prabhas, Ram Charan have worked with Rajamouli except Mahesh Babu. No doubt, Rajamouli is the hottest property for all top stars who yearn to work with him, especially after the director’s wizardry in creating Baahubali series and taking the stamina of Tollywood to match with global standards.

Even as there is enough excitement about Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu combination, reports suggest the director is intending to make it a double delight for Tollywood film lovers. According to these reports, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas are likely to feature in Rajamouli’s next project. Rajamouli is likely to start working on this multi-starrer after the completion of ‘RRR’. The talks on formalizing this multi-starrer project are as of now on the table. If reports are to be believed, the film will be a period drama relying heavily on war sequences. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. If this news turns into reality, it will be one of the dream projects for both the actors’ fans.



Currently, SS Rajamouli is exploring the possibilities of winding up the remaining schedule of his multi-starrer ‘RRR’ amid the coronavirus testing times. It is being made on a staggering budget of Rs 350 to 400 crores. ‘RRR’ is a fictional film based on the hitherto-unknown side of two pre-Independence tribal heroes -- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. The film has an ensemble cast of popular actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. On the other hand, Prabhas is busy with his next movie ‘Radhe Shyam’.



Mahesh Babu was last seen in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and will soon start the shoot of his next film ’Sarkar Vaari Paata’. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.