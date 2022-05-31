Mahesh Babu Pens Heartfelt Note to Father Krishna on his Birthday

Legendary actor and doyen of Telugu cinema Krishna (born as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy) is celebrating his 79th birthday today. On this occasion, Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared a heartfelt note wishing his father Krishna.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of his father along with a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you.”

After Mahesh Babu’s post, fans started flooding the comment section of his social media account with lovely wishes and birthday greetings for the veteran star. Mahesh Babu shares a very close bond with his father and has always claimed that his father is his biggest inspiration to become an actor.

Mahesh Babu started his Tollywood journey with his father as a child artist. He has worked with his father in some 25 movies like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in a Sukumar’s directorial. Pooja Hegde stars as a female lead in his upcoming film.

Also Read: Supreme Court Finds Fault With NGT Stay Orders On Rushikonda Tourism Project Based On MP's Letter