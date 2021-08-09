Mahesh Babu Net Worth, Swanky Cars Owned By Tollywood Superstar

Mahesh Babu, a name that needs no introduction, right! Yes...He is the superstar of Tollywood. The matinee idol of Tollywood is one of the most sought-after actors in the world of Telugu cinema. Most of the directors love to make a movie with Mahesh Babu. Fans from two Telugu states love Mahesh Babu to the loads and he is the demi-god of Telugu cinema.

In a career spanning over two decades, he acted in many films and most of his movies turned out as superhits. Mahesh Babu made his debut as a child artist in a cameo role in Needa and later acted in eight films as a child artist. He made his debut as lead actor in the movie, Rajakumarudu. Later, he acted in various films. He won many awards for his performances in the film.

According to the reports, the net worth of Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is said to be Rs 150 crore. It is said that he gets a monthly income of nearly 2 crores and he takes a pay cheque of Rs. 22 crores per movie. Most of his income comes from films and brand endorsements.

Mahesh Babu is one of the persons who loves cars and his garage is filled with some swanky cars. Here is the list of luxury cars owned by Mahesh Babu.

Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2 crore)

Mercedes GLS 350D (Rs 88.18 lakh)

BMW 730LD (Rs 1.38 crore)

Toyota Land Cruiser V8 (Rs 1.5 crore)

Mercedes E280 (Rs 50 lakh)

Mercedes GLS 450 (Rs 1.09 crore)

Mahesh Babu also owns the plushest caravans and the cost of it is nearly Rs. 6 crore.

Besides acting, Mahesh Babu also takes part in charity works. He adopted two villages in 2016; Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh and Siddhapuram in Telangana. He never steps back to lend his hand to the needy.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram Petla. Keerthy Suresh is seen as the female lead in the flick.