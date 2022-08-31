Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turned 16 today. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can't wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase! Remember.. I'm always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine."

Namrata also shared a beautiful pic of herself with Gautam and wrote, "To my dearest son, never forget how much I love you!! As you grow older, you will face many challenges...just do your best!! Life isn't just about waiting for the storm to pass, it's all about learning how to dance in the rain! Find something to be grateful for each day.. Live, laugh, love.. chase your dreams.. remember to be awesome.. I'm always with you."

Gautam's sister Sitara also shared a collage in which one could see Gautam and Sitara. Sharing the image, she wrote, "A special wish... for the wonderful brother you are...And for everything you do... Today was made to celebrate you. Happy birthday, Annaya. Hope you make the most of today. Lots of love and hugs."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in February 2005, after dating for four years. The couple were blessed with their first child Gautam Ghattamaneni on August 31, 2006. They welcomed their second child, Sitara in 2012.

