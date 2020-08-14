There are different speculations and rumours floating around the Tollywood space on daily basis. Each doesn't seem interesting but few don't end up being false, too. So, we have to be careful in deciphering them and decide to believe on those that seem genuine, logical too.

The recent buzz is that Mahesh Babu has decided to take up another project before he and SS Rajamouli, can finally talk about their long pending film. The director in an interview stated that after RRR, he has to address the commitment he made to KL Narayana, producer of films like Santhosham, Hello Brother, about a film in his direction with Mahesh as the lead.

So, the media reports started floating about Rajamouli's plans to launch the film with Mahesh post RRR and most of them have been speculations. The director tries to complete the film on his hand first and then worry about the next.

With so much delay in production of RRR, he may come up with another project sooner than we expect but if the script takes time, he is a director who believes in giving it that time. Knowing this well, Mahesh thought about completing another film before SS Rajamouli finally comes up to him with a subject.

This project will launch after Sarkaru Vaari Paata is completed immediately and will be finished in less number of working days like Sarileru Neekevvaru, say reports. Parasuram Petla, the director of SVP, is looking to start the film's shooting from mid-October and finish it by Summer, 2021. The details about next project of Mahesh will be revealed soon.