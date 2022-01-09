Mahesh Babu Heartfelt Message To 'Annayya' Ramesh Babu

Top Telugu star Mahesh Babu's elder brother and Superstar Krishna's son Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu (56) passed away here on Saturday night due to health complications, sources close to the family said. He was taken to AIG Hospitals after his condition deteriorated on Saturday night where he passed away.

Actor Mahesh Babu who is currently in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 could not attend his brother's funeral. However, he posted this heartfelt message to his brother whom he referred to as Annayya right after the final rites of his brother Ramesh Babu were completed in Hyderabad.

Calling him his inspiration and strength, Mahesh Babu thanked him for everything and that Ramesh Babu would always remain his beloved 'Annayya' forever.

Read Mahesh Babu's message to brother Ramesh Babu below:

File Pic of Ramesh Babu with brother Mahesh Babu

Shortly after Mahesh Babu's message his wife Namratha Shirodkar also penned a message for her brother-in-law stating, "Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Annaya was the true pillar of our family. The life lessons he embodied...will always stay with us. We love you Annaya. Rest in eternal peace," she posted on her Instagram.

Brother-in- law Jay Galla also posted on social media consoling the death of Ramesh Babu. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear Bavva Garu, Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu. As an actor and producer, he left a unique and indelible mark on the Indian film industry. As a person, he was always warm & affectionate towards everyone, which I admired. His presence in our lives will be missed. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti…, he wrote in his message.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever," GMB Entertainment, the official Twitter handle of Mahesh Babu Entertainment said. It the light of current circumstances, the family members requested the well-wishers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue, the tweet added.

Ramesh Babu's body was kept at the Padmalaya Studios where his father Superstar Krishna paid his last respects there. Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law actor Sudheer Babu and mother Indira Devi were seen at the funeral grounds and Ramesh Babu's elder son Jayakrishna performed the last rites.

Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in his father Krishna's movies and later went on to perform lead roles in several films. He quit films in 1997 and stayed away from the limelight and was hardly seen in public. He turned producer and made hit movies such as 'Arjun' and 'Atithi' with his brother Mahesh Babu among other films that he produced.

