Mahesh Babu Greets Ranveer Singh On His Birthday

Bollywood hero, Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Friends, fans and family members are wishing the actor on the occasion of his birthday. The hashtag #RanveerSingh is trending on Twitter. What grabbed our attention is Mahesh Babu's birthday message for Ranveer Singh. The 'Prince' of Tollywood took to his Instagram stories and wrote for 'Bajirao Mastani' hero. Not only Mahesh Babu several other stars like Madhuri Dixit, Lakshmi Manchu, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Sharma and few others wished the 'Gully Boy' actor.

Mahesh Babu shared a picture of the two from an ad shoot and wrote, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh! Wishing you an incredible year ahead.”

Lakshmi Manchu took to her Instagram stories and shared a cute pic with caption, “Happy Birthday! To this powerhouse! You’re everything amaze. Sending lots of love and good vibes your way."

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happy happy birthday my fav @ranveersingh! May your energy never dull and may you keep ruling hearts."

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the movie, '83. Today on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar announced that he is going to work with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh for the movie, Rocky aur rani ki prem kahani.