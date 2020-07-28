Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most handsome and popular stars in the country. For the past decade, Mahesh Babu has been casting his impact on the box office. Despite a few flops here and there, he was arguably the most successful hero having tasted a high percentage of hits in his career.

Films like ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Maharshi’ and ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ have enjoyed a phenomenal run in theatres. There isn’t a single day that goes without some captivating news or the other about Mahesh Babu. He enjoys an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country. Once nicknamed ‘Tollywood Prince’, the star endeared fans with his dedication towards work.

Recently, Mahesh fans started a campaign on Twitter with a hashtag based on his forthcoming birthday. It not only trended well but ended up as one of the most trending hashtags on Twitter. It went on to amass 31.1 million tweets in a single day. Most of the people were stunned by this amazing performance of the birthday hashtag. This played the catalyst for many to wonder on social media if Mahesh Babu is the most popular star in Tollywood.

It is being said that nowhere in Bollywood or Tollywood or anywhere else in the country a birthday hashtag of an actor has trended this big and set a new record of sorts. For the first time, Mahesh Babu achieved the feat and fans are simply feeling out of the world, expressing their joy on social media. For them, he is Numero Uno. Despite having only 25 films in his kitty, he is a force to reckon with when it comes to box office numbers, both in india and abroad, they claim and exalt.

Mahesh Babu is among the Telugu stars who are highly regarded and also command respect from film circles across the country including Bollywood. Whatever one feels, his fans never miss even a minute detail about him to keep their idol on the highest pedestal. And naturally, they flaunt every bit of it to claim that Mahesh Babu is indeed the most popular star in Tollywood.

For the past few months or ever since coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to stay indoors, Mahesh has been spending quality time with wife Namrata and kids, Gautam and Sitara. On the career front, Mahesh will commence the shoot of his next film ’Sarkar Vaari Paata’ once film shootings resume in full swing after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are completely relaxed. Keerthy Suresh is likely to play his female interest in ’Sarkar Vaari Paata’. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates on this.