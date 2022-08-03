Mahesh Babu Fans to Donate Proceeds From Pokiri Special Shows

On the occasion of SuperStar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday, The Special Shows of his film POKIRI have been Planned Worldwide on AUGUST 9th in the grandest way possible.



Right from the announcement to till date, the response has been Phenomenal, Tickets were sold within Minutes for special shows. With Such outpour of Love from everywhere, Our Super Fans and Our Beloved Distributors have decided to donate the entire amount of Pokiri Special Shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor Kids through MB Foundation.



We take immense pride in announcing this initiative and extend our deepest gratitude to our fans and distributors for supporting us. We would surely look forward to doing many such noble works shortly in the best way possible by following the footsteps of our hero SUPERSTAR MAHESH BABU.. Like Hero Like FANS.

This August 9th going to be Super Special.