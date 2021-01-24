Mahesh Babu Creates New Record On Twitter

Tollywood super star Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most talented stars in the south Indian film industry. Is there any need to tell about his fan following in the Two Telugu states? Obviously, a big No. Fans go gaga over this 'Athadu' hero and needless to say about female fans.

With each passing day, he improved as an actor. He keeps his personal life private but at times, he shares his thoughts and opinions through micro-blogging site. Recently, the actor congratulated Indian team for the historic Gabba win. The tweet made by Mahesh Babu has got more than one lakh likes and it is not new for the Tollywood hero. Earlier, a couple of his tweets has scored more than one lakh likes. A total of 19 tweets made from Prince's Twitter handle garnered one lakh likes and this is a unique record for him. None of the stars from TFI has got this record.

Jr NTR has got one lakh likes for five of his tweets and next comes Rana, three times, followed by Nithiin, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Nani.

Currently, Mahesh Babu is in Dubai and they have celebrated Namrata Shirodkar's birthday in Dubai. After this the 'Athidi' hero would join the sets of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Geetha Govindam fame, Parasuram. The film is going to give a social message. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the flick.

Here are some of the tweets from Mahesh's Twitter account.

History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered... series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2021

Someone I love was born today! ❤️ Everyday with you is special but today is a little more!! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/gDQ3hHVvSt — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 21, 2021

How time flies... Feels like yesterday... Happiest Birthday to one of my favourite directors @AnilRavipudi. Wishing you all the happiness and success in everything you do. 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/r8nZw9a3m7 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 23, 2020

It's a lot more difficult to hug him now ❤️❤️❤️ Never needed a reason or a perfect time. 🤗🤗#TravelDiaries #ItsActionsThatMatter pic.twitter.com/g6JrYfih4d — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 11, 2020