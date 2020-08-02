We are in the eighth month of this year. Can’t wait to know what’s in store for all of us. There is always a special day for everyone i.e birthday be it dear or our loved ones. We don’t know, what would be our viewers reaction, if we share Tollywood top stars birthdays of this month. Fans of the stars are planning a big bash on the occasion but this year celebration might be low-key due to ongoing novel coronavirus. Take a look at who turns a year older in the month of August this year.

Mahesh Babu: The prince of Tollywood never seems age, he always looks dashing and handsome. His birthday is on August 9. He has multiple hits like Raja Kumarudu’, ‘Murari’, ‘Okkadu’, ‘Athadu’, ‘Pokiri’, ‘Dookudu’, ‘Businessman’, ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’, ‘Maharishi’ and ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. Mahesh Babu is one of the bankable actors in Tollywood. He will soon be appearing in ‘Sarkar Vari Paati’. He always brings something new to every role that he takes up.

Chiranjeevi: Megastar Chiranjeevi is the undisputed king of Tollywood and belongs to a family of superstars. He made a debut with Pranam Khareedu’ and went on to deliver some of the biggest hits of the Telugu film industry ‘Punnami Naagu’, ‘Nyayam Kavali’, ‘Patnam Vachina Pativrathalu’, ‘Khaidi’, ‘Challenge’, ‘Vijetha’, ‘Chantabbai’, ‘Pasivadi Pranam’, ‘Rudraveena’, ‘Khaidi No.786’, ‘Kondaveeti Donga’ and many more. His birthday is on August 22.

Nagarjuna: His name is enough to know about him. Nagarjuna is the son of legendary actor late Akkineni Nageshwara Rao. He will turn a year older on August 29. Probably, after Nagarjuna's birthday celebration with his family, he might be back on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss' Telugu 4. Reports suggest that the premiere episode Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is likely to launch on August 30.

