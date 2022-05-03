The much-awaited trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh dropped on May 2nd. Within 24 hours of its release, the trailer garnered more than 25 million views setting a record of sorts. The trailer was lapped up by one and all and Mahesh Babu's stylish entry, stunts, and cute mannerisms were the major highlights.

The dialogue parleys between Mahesh Babu and Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and his standalone dialogues were highly appreciated.

But what catches the eye of the viewer is when Mahesh Babu who is seen talking to Keerthy Suresh and mouths the dialogue, “Nenu Vinnanu… Nenu Unnanu." If one recollects this was used by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Padayatra in 2019 before the General Elections. Looks like the director Parasuram was super inspired and used the one-liner in the movie, much to the delight of YS Jagan fans. Of course, there are many more such ‘punch’ one-liners in the movie as seen in the trailer which are all quite catchy.

This apart, Keerthy and Mahesh's chemistry, the typical comical moments with Vennala Kishore which are a staple in Parasuram’s films, and the actions scenes are simply a feast to the eye. Music by S Thaman has already been proved with massive hit Kalavathi song. The trailer is a wholesome package of class, mass, comedy, and heavy-duty action scenes.

After Pushpa and RRR, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be one of the most awaited films this 2022 which is directed by Parasuram.

Check Out The Official Trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

