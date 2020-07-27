Mahesh Babu Birthday Hashtag Top Trending, Beats Pawan Kalyan Record

Jul 27, 2020, 13:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the mostly highly rated top stars of Tollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. Looks like, Mahesh Babu’s fans have given their favourite star the best present, way before his birthday, which is on August 9. A report reveals that Mahesh Babu's birthday CDP was unleashed by his fans with the hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP.  It turns out to be one of India's most trending hashtags clocking 31.1 million tweets in 24 hours, which in itself is an all-time record. Obviously, Mahesh Babu fans are on cloud nine over this latest feat. Only a few days are left for Mahesh Babu to celebrate his birthday. Take a look at the tweets:

