Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the mostly highly rated top stars of Tollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. Looks like, Mahesh Babu’s fans have given their favourite star the best present, way before his birthday, which is on August 9. A report reveals that Mahesh Babu's birthday CDP was unleashed by his fans with the hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP. It turns out to be one of India's most trending hashtags clocking 31.1 million tweets in 24 hours, which in itself is an all-time record. Obviously, Mahesh Babu fans are on cloud nine over this latest feat. Only a few days are left for Mahesh Babu to celebrate his birthday. Take a look at the tweets:

@urstrulyMahesh's Birthday CDP Creates All Time Record.CDP was unveiled by Fans yesterday in a unique manner with a hastag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP in Twitter. In 24 hours the Trend turns out2 bcom India's Biggest Trend Ever with a humongous 3.1 Crores Tweet which is an All Time Record pic.twitter.com/UHoOR0b0ac — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) July 26, 2020

Here's a nice design by @DeshikTendulkar for the record breaking, benchmark setting #MaheshBabuBdayCDP trend this weekend! pic.twitter.com/LnYYVOEhTl — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 26, 2020

India's Biggest Trend Ever 💥 Humongous 𝟯𝟭 𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡+ Tweets in 24 Hours 🤘 Superstar @urstrulyMahesh fans created 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 with #MaheshBabuBdayCDP 🥁 💥🔥#SarkaruVaariPaata #MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/zHXy4PzSn1 — Maheshbabu Fan Club (@MaheshBabu_FC) July 26, 2020

A while back, Power Star Pawan Kalyan fans have actively promoted the hashtag #HBDPawanKalyan on Twitter. The hashtag amassed over 27.3 million tweets in just 24 hours. Mahesh Babu’s CDP, as claimed by fans, has clearly set an all time record with 31.1 million tweets and also surpassing Pawan Kalyan’s 27.3 million tweets feat in the process.