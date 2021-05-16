Mahesh Babu Arranges Vaccine For Residents of Burripalem, Siddhapuram

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu arranged vaccine for the residents of Burripalem and Siddapuram. We all know that the 'Prince' of Tollywood adopted a Telangana village, Siddhapuram of Kottur mandal in Mahbubnagar district and he had also adopted Burripalem village in Guntur district. Mahesh Babu has taken up many developmental activities in those villages.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. He acted in various films and won the hearts of the folks with his incredible acting skills. He enjoys an immense fan following in the two Telugu states. Fans go gaga over this crazy hero.

On the professional front, he was last seen in the movie, Sarileru Neekevvaru, helmed by Anil Ravipudi and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and AK Entertainments. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna acted as the lead actors whereas Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad acted in the supporting roles. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music while R. Rathnavelu handled the cinematography. The film turned out as the superhit.

Now, the actor is busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata, an action film written and directed by Parasuram and is jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. For the first time, Keerthy Suresh is sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu.