If reports are to be believed, Sukumar seems to be seen as a frustrating person. Yes... It has been many months since his last outing ‘Rangasthalam’ released. Post-Rangasthalam, he worked on other projects like Uppena, 18 Pages, etc. But the 'Arya' filmmaker didn't direct any movie.

Going into the details, long back Sukumar wrote a script for Mahesh Babu and waited for his dates. But, Bharat Ane Nenu actor worked with Anil Ravipudi for ‘Sarileru Neekevaru’. Later, Sukumar has approached Allu Arjun with the same script. Bunny agreed to do but after the completion of Trivikram’s ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramloo’.

Mahesh and Bunny were committed to other directors, left no choice for Sukumar except to wait for some time until they become free from their commitments. Finally, Allu Arjun and Sukumar joined their hands together for the movie 'Pushpa' and aimed to complete it by the end of 2020. He had planned to release 'Pushpa' for Sankranti 2021.

Sadly, the nation's sudden lockdown has collapsed his plans and Sukumar was upset. Currently, Sukku is charging approximately Rs 10 crores per film, and seems like he has lost 20 crores for two years.

Allu Arjun starring 'Pushpa' is co-produced by Y. Naveen. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of the flick. Pushpa also stars Jagapati Babu, Prakash Raj, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, and others in significant roles.