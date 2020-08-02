Music director Devi Sri Prasad is celebrating his birthday today. Devi Sri Prasad has delivered a slew of hits- Sarileru Neekevvaru, Maharshi, Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam, S/O Satyamurthy among many others.

Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun sent him special wishes on social media. Mahesh Babu wrote on Twitter account, "Happy birthday, rockstar @thisisdsp!! Keep ruling the charts with your phenomenal music. Have a great day!! Stay safe."

Allu Arjun shared a throwback picture with his friend and music director DSP on his birthday. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Many, many happy returns to my friend and my music director for most of my film @ThisIsDSP. Wishing you a beautiful day and a lovely year to come."

Take a look at the tweets of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun’s birthday post for Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film will star Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.