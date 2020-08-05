Superstar Mahesh Babu has left an indelible mark in the minds of audiences with a military officer role in 'Sarileru Neekevaaru'. As of now, Mahesh Babu is spending quality time with his family members, for obvious reasons, the global pandemic. Do you know this? August is the favorite month for all the Mahesh Babu's fans because August 9th marks the birthday of the superstar.

The latest news about Mahesh Babu's birthday is that the makers are planning to unveil an audio snippet from the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It has been composed by SS Thaman, the music director of the movie. Like every year, Mahesh Babu is going to celebrate his birthday with his family.

He wants this year's birthday celebrations to be a low key. But, the makers of 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' wants to treat his fans and audience with a big surprise. The latest buzz on social media is that Mahesh Babu’s full-fledged poster and film title is expected to come out on August 8 along with an audio snippet. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released the first look poster of Mahesh Babu from 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' which has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and audiences.

‘Sarkar Vaari Pata’ directed by Parasuram also features Keerthy Suresh in the lead.