Mahasangam Episodes Of Prema Entha Madhuram and Trinayani On 2nd and 3rd May

Zee Telugu has introduced several entertaining and thought-provoking shows since its inception. In fact, the channel’s current primetime fiction shows like Prema Entha Madhuram and Trinayani have developed a completely different cult following for themselves. Both the shows have impressed the audience with their intriguing storyline and characters. While the two shows have distinct narratives, looks like its characters are going to cross paths as Zee Telugu has planned an exciting surprise for their viewers this Summer.

The channel is all set to host two epic Mahasangamam episodes of Prema Entha Madhuram and Trinayani on 2nd and 3rd May from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm and it will surely keep you at the edge of your seats.

During the Mahasangamam episode, we will see Nayani getting a vision that Arya would get into some trouble at an award function where the latter is being presented the Best Entrepreneur Award. She will try everything in her power to save him, but with several twists and turns in the Mahasangamam episode, viewers will be at the edge of their seats to find out if Vishal and Nayani will be able to help Arya or not.

To watch the exhilarating drama in the Mahasangamam episode of Prema Entha Madhuram and Trinayani, tune in to Zee Telugu on 2nd and 3rd May from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.