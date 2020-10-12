RX100 director, Ajay Bhupathi has been trying to start production on his next film, Mahasamudram with different heroes over the past two years.Finally, he got approval from Sharwanand and Siddharth to star in his film. Sunkara Rambhramam will produce the film.

Movie production will start after Sharwanand finishes his other commitments like Sreekaram film. Siddharth has also given his dates according to the plans of the director, say sources. There have been many speculations about who will star in the film with the actors as the lead actress.

The movie has been pitted as a matured romantic tale. Now, the team has made an announcement that Aditi Rao Hydari has accepted to join the film as the female lead. The actress made a huge mark on Telugu movie lovers with her films Cheliyaa and Sammohanam.

She acted in the recent Nani movie, "V" in the direction of Mohan Krishna Indraganti. She agreed to be part of web films and web-series from Telugu and Tamil directors said some media reports. Now, the production team of Mahasamudram confirmed her involvement in their film.

Ajay Bhupathi stated that this film will be as Raw as his RX100 but it may not be as erotic as that one. Soon, we will hear about the other details of the film. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.