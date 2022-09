Do you remember superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi? There was a farmer in Maharshi called Guruswamy in real life. He died at the age of 89 due to age-related issues. Guruswamy hails from the Kurnool district.

Tollywood celebrities who worked with Guruswamy have offered their condolences after the demise of the actor. Guruswamy's character in Maharshi was lecturing Mahesh Babu about farming.

Here's a picture of him with Mahesh Babu from the movie: