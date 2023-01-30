Magizh Thirumeni Replaces Vignesh Shivan in AK62?

Ajith Kumar is currently enjoying the success of Thunivu, which has grossed approximately Rs 220 crore. After Thunivu, Ajith Kumar announced his next movie with Vignesh Shivan. At present, Ajith Kumar’s next movie is titled AK62 and shooting will begin soon. Now there are a few speculations are doing the rounds on the internet that Ajith Kumar has postponed his next project with Vignesh and is planning to get a new director on board for AK62. Vignesh Shivan won't be directing Ajith Kumar's upcoming film AK62. The actor is allegedly eager to bring on board a new director. Directors like Atlee, Vishnu Vardhan, and Magizh Thirumeni are being considered to lead AK62, however nothing has been confirmed.

Nobody is aware of the exact reasons behind the director change. There are rumours that Ajith requested modifications to the Vignesh Shivan script since he did not like it.