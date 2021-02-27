Magalu Janaki Actress In Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

Remember Magalu Janaki? Yes, the Popular Kannada serial won the hearts of TV viewers. The TN Seetharam directorial was one of the most-watched serials in Kannada television history. With an impressive plot, Magalu Janaki was able to hold on to the attention of small screen viewers for so long. The popular Kannada TV serial had some talented members in its cast including Ganavi Laxman who played the lead role with other actors like Rakesh Maiya, Aishwarya Rangaraj and Mandya Ravi wooing the audience with their spellbinding performances. So popular was the show that when the director was forced to end the show abruptly without a formal climax, the viewers were heartbroken.

Now, here's a bit of news for all those who have missed the lead actress Ganavi Laxman. if a buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by, then Ganavi, who played Janaki in the serial is among the Kannada Bigg Boss contestants in Season 8. Even though there is no official confirmation of Ganavi's participation in the show, rumours are strong about the likelihood of her entering the Bigg Boss house.

We already told you that Colors Kannada is now busy with the preparations for the grand launch of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. The first episode will be aired tomorrow at 6 pm. As per the buzz, the shooting has already begun. Let's see who all will accompany Bigg Boss Kannada host Kichcha Sudeep into the glasshouse.

Meanwhile, BBK8 contestants who had been put in isolation underwent corona test and those who tested negative have got the green signal to enter the house. Colors Kannada has shortlisted 17 contestants in all for BBK8 who will be stay locked up inside the house for 100 days. Kannada Bigg Boss 8 has garnered a lot of attention, thanks to the hype created by the channel. It remains to be seen if the show format will live up to the expectations of the Kannada TV viewers.

