Prabhas is waiting to join his RadheShyam team to complete the shoot of film. It has been getting postponed days and months due to some or the other reason.

Right now, art department is working hard to bring old Rome to life in Hyderabad and the work is going on at a decent pace as per the sources. Producers are spending money and time to get everything perfect for fans of Prabhas to forget what happened with Saaho.

Ravinder is the art director for the film and he became famous for his work in films like Magadheera, previously. From a long time, he has been dreaming about making a debut as director.

He did reveal in several interviews that he has a unique eye in making films and he observes his directors like Rajamouli on sets to learn different techniques in handling a scene.

Now, his dream might come true as UV Creations, producers of RadheShyam, have asked him to come up with a good script to debut as a director. He will work on a storyline that he had in his head for the longest time.

The production house is known for introducing young, new directors and for giving opportunities to talented technicians, as well. Hence, the art director decided to work on the script once he is done with the big budget period romance. Right now, he is concentrating on developing creative solutions to let the team of RadheShyam, shoot safe and secure again.