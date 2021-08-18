Madras High Court Verdict on Vishal's Chakra Controversy

Tamil actor Vishal is always in the news for one reason or the other. He also makes the headlines more for controversies than news about his movies. The actor has a slew of films in the pipeline.

During the time of Vishal’s Chakra film release, the leading production Lyca had filed a case against him over copyright issues.

The director of the film is said to have narrated the film to the production house and they were ready to produce, but in the end Vishal produced it. Lyca makers filed a case against him.

Now, the court has given verdict over it. Vishal took to Twitter to share it with their fans via social media. Check out the tweet:

Always believed that Justice will Prevail & Truth will Triumph,

The False Case against me & #Chakra Movie filed by LYCA has been dismissed by the Hon High Court of Madras today & hav ordered them to pay a penalty of Rs 5 lacs for foisting a false case & harassing me

- @vishalkofficial