Madhura Wines Full Movie Leaked on Movierulz For HD Download

Madhura Wines is a romantic movie directed by Jaya Kishore B and produced by Rajesh Kondepu and Srujan Yarabolu. The film stars Sunny Naveen, Sammohit, and Seema Chaudhary in the lead roles. Madhura Wines hit the big screen on October 22, 2012.

The film is all about Ajay, who turns alcoholic because of his breakup. Later, he falls in love with Seema, who tries to bring him out of his state.

Sunny Naveen has done many short videos on YouTube and his "15 Days of Love" series has got a huge fan base. The audience have loved the chemistry and romantic scenes between Sunny and Seema. Now, Madhura Wines has been leaked on piracy websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others on the very day of its release.

We urge our readers to watch Madhura Wines or any movie in theatres to encourage new actors and promote movie business. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copies of Madhura Wines, report them to the cyber cell.