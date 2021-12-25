Mathura Priests Protest Against Sunny Leone's Madhuban Mein Radhika Song

Sunny Leone's latest song, 'Madhuban Mein Radhika' song was released on December 22. Crooned by Kanika Kapoor, the song is a reprised version of Mohammed Rafi's song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache’ from Dilip Kumar and Meena Kumari’s film, Kohinoor. Earlier, netizens were unhappy with the song and now Mathura-based priests have demanded a ban on the song, accusing the Bollywood actress of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an obscene dance on the iconic "Madhuban mein Radhika naache" song.

"We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album," said Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindaban.

Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha's national president Mahesh Pathak also said that she has maligned the prestige of Brijbhumi by presenting the song in a "derogatory manner".

Here is the song.