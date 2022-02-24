Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer Launched

National Award winning multifaceted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is all excited for his next project, Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The project kickstarted its shoot a few days ago, the directer took to social media to share his faith filled journey and took blessings for this project.

He shared on social media- "Glimpses of the film Muhurat #bablibouncer with the team in #punjab. 🎞📹🙌 #ShootingMode @tamannaahspeaks

#BabliBouncer @real.amitjoshi

#FoxStarStudios @foxstarhindi @jungleepictures"

The coming-of-age story is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures will see the versatile actress Tamannaah in a never-before-seen avatar.

Link -

