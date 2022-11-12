Madhi Telugu Movie Review

Madhi Movie Review: 'Madhi' starring young actors Sreeram Nimmala and Richa Joshi in the lead role hit theatres yesterday. The film is helmed by Naga Dhanush. The movie is presented by RV Reddy.

Plot: Madhi is a youthful tale of love between the lead couple—Abhi (played by Sreeram Nimmala) and Madhu (essayed by Richa joshi). As expected parents refuse to accept their relationship and what follows next is what you should find out by watching this movie.

Analysis: Even though the lead actors Sreeram and Richa are new, they hold promise as is evident from their performances. They play their characters to the T and never once give the impression of this being their debut film. The other members of the cast give ample support to make the film a smooth sail.

One of the notable features for Madhi is the BGM scored by PVR Raja not to mention the camera work by Vijay Tagore, who has beautifully captured the scenic locales of Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry. The editor too has done his job. However, the story had the potential of becoming a good plot, but for a few cliched parts. However, Madhi has all the ingredients of a filmy drama into which the lead actors have breathed life.

Madhi is a one time watch.