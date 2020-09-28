There’s a strong buzz on social media that Tamil actor Madhavan could be seen playing the villain character in Allu Arjun's upcoming film titled ‘Pushpa’. The movie is going to be helmed by Sukumar who is known for directing films like Rangasthalam, Arya, Arya 2, etc.

Allu Arjun will be seen in an interesting role in the upcoming film ‘Pushpa'. The movie marks Allu Arjun's pan-Indian project and it is going to be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar have joined their hands together for the third time. Earlier, both of them have worked for Arya and Arya 2. Probably, they might be hoping to score a hat trick with Pushpa. Fans loved the first look poster of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’. Rashmika will be seen as the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the villain in the film.

The makers are looking forward to resuming the shoot of the film in a couple of weeks. So far, they haven’t announced any official date.

Allu Arjun was last seen in the film, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ which emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year. While coming to Madhavan, he is waiting for his upcoming film ‘Nishabadham’ which is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from October 2. Anushka Shetty will be seen as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.