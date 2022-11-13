Maanyam Krishna Thanks For Jetty Amazing Response at Yanam!

Maanyam Krishna is basking in the glory of his recent outing Jetty. The film earned positive reviews from critics, fans and public alike. Maanyam Krishna watched Jetty film with the audience in Yanam. He was thrilled to see the audience response. Former minister Malladi Krishna Rao also attended the movie with hero Maanyam Krishna.

While addressing the media, Krishna Rao stated, “ It’s hard to bring these kind of scripts on screens. I appreciate the team for their efforts in bringing out the film to theatres.I’m happy to see the film.”

Maanyam Krishna also thanked the audience for supporting and encouraging the film. I’m so happy that the audience are loving our Jetty film, He added.

Jetty was released in theatres on November 4,2022. The film is doing well in theatres.



