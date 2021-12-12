HYDERABAD: Manchu Vishnu, president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA) on Sunday, has approved the resignations of the Prakash Raj panel members. It may be recollected in the MAA Elections- 2021 which were held in the month of October, around eleven members of the actor Prakash Raj panel ‘Cine Maa Biddalu’ won the MAA Elections. After the results were declared, Prakash Raj’s elected panel members resigned en masse and Prakash Raj himself resigned from his MAA membership. Prakash Raj alleged that there was massive cross-voting during the elections and irregularities in the postal ballot.

Manchu Vishnu clarified that they had to accept their resignations as they had not agreed to withdraw despite his request. He also clarified that they had not accepted Nagababu and Prakash Raj’s resignations from the MAA membership. Manchu Vishnu said that discussions are going on about MAA building premises.

Prakash Raj Elected Panel members who resigned:

Joint Secretary: Utthej

Vice President: Banerjee

Executive Vice President: M Srikanth

Executive Committee Members‌

Brahmaji

Shiva Reddy

Sudigali Sudhir

Prabhakar

Tanish

Koushik

Suresh Kondeti

Sameer

