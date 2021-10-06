MAA Elections: Vishnu Panel Broke Rules, Alleges Prakash Raj

Just a few days left for MAA Elections. Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections will be held on October 10. Tollywood actors Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu are in the race for the Presidential post. With each passing day, we are hearing a lot of controversies related to MAA. Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu are making serious comments on one another.

Recently, Prakash Raj said that Manchu Vishnu is trying to win the elections using unethical means. He said that "The postal ballot system is for senior artists above 60 years of age who live away from the city. There is a bylaw that ensures that ballot posting happens in an ethical manner, without any abuse of power. But, before the announcement of elections, Manchu Mohan Babu and Vishnu have collected signatures from over 50 artists who are residing in other cities. They have even paid their postal ballot charges and this is completely against the bylaws. I demand fair conduct of elections."

Prakash Raj further stated that a person paid the MAA membership fees of Rs 28,000 towards the association on behalf of 56 members. He said that the application fees on behalf of senior actors like Krishna, Krishnam Raju, Sharada and Parachuri brothers was paid by an agent belonging to Manchu Vishnu.

He also urged the disciplinary committee of MAA to take action against the Manchu family for doing such activities. Prakash Raj said that Manchu Vishnu is trying to win the polls at any cost.