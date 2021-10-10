The results for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) election for the tenure of 2021-23 held on Sunday were finally declared, and the winner for the new MAA executive body was Manchu Vishnu and his Panel-Maa Kosam Mandamandaram !

He defeated Prakash Raj by 400 votes to become the new president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA) for the year 2021-2023.

This year reported a record turnout of voters (83%) and out of the 900 members, 665 members cast their votes to elect the President, Executive Vice President, Treasurer, General Secretary, and Executive committee members. This number included the postal ballots.Manchu Vishnu panel members were leading in the Postal ballots.

What was stated to be a prestigious battle of sorts, the MAA elections was akin to the General elections held in the country. Not just the Tollywood fraternity, the people of the two Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were curious to know the outcome of the Movie Artists Association Elections and know who the winner would be.

It was a neck-to-neck fight with the contestants leading indifferent rounds and the counting of votes which started at 4:30 pm ended at 9pm with the results trends clearly in the favour of Manchu Vishnu's Maa Kosam Manmandaram Panel.

MAA Elections 2021 Winners:

Manchu Vishnu— Wins MAA President 2021

Babu Mohan -Executive Vice-president- Loses to Srikanth

Madhala Ravi (Wins) and Prithviraj Bali Reddy(Prudhvi) - Vice-presidents

Raghu Babu -General Secretary- Wins by 7 votes

Siva Balaji -Treasurer wins against Nagineedu by 32 votes

Karate Kalyani and Gautham Raju (wins)-Joint Secretaries

Manchu Vishnu Panel Executive committee members: ( 7 members win )

Archana (Veda), Ashok Kumar, Geeta Singh, Harinath Babu, Jayavani, Malakpeta Shailaja, Manik, Poojitha, Rajeshwari Reddy, Rekha, Sampoornesh Babu, Shashank, Sivannarayana, Srilakshmi, P. Srinivasulu, Swapna Madhu, Vishnu Bopanna and M. R. C. Vadlapatla.

Prakash Raj— MAA President 2021

Meka Srikanth -Executive Vice-president wins over Babu Mohan by 125 votes

Benerjee (wins) and Hema - Vice-presidents

Jeevitha Rajasehar –General Secretary-Loses

Uttej (wins)and Anitha Chowdary -Joint Secretaries

Nagineedu -Treasurer-Loses

Prakash Raj Panel Executive committee members: (11 members win)

Anasuya, Ajay, Bhoopal, Brahmaji, ETV Prabhakar, Govinda Rao, Khayyum, Kaushik, Pragati, Ramana Reddy, Sreedhar Rao, Shiva Reddy, Sameer, Sudigaali Sudheer, D Subba Raju, Suresh Kondeti, Tanish and Tarzan.

Official announcement to be made by MAA Elections committee shortly. Stay tuned for more updates...

