MAA Elections President Should Be Woman: Naresh

The Movie Artists' Association (MAA) elections are garnering as much attention as a general election. The row over MAA election is getting more interesting by the day with a new twist with four candidates contesting this time in an election where only two candidates would compete earlier.

Along with Manchu Vishnu and Prakash Raj, Jeevitha Rajasekhar and Hema have also announced that they will be trying their luck.

Prakash Raj has already announced his panel. The senior actors from the industry have already pledged their support to those they like.

In this context, the current president of ‘Maa’, Naresh, has brought a new proposal to the fore. He has demanded that the ‘MAA’ presidency be given to a woman. He also said he will try his best to get a consensus on this. Naresh added that castes and religions have no place in MAA and neither does 'local' and 'non-local' too. He said only those who can be focused, dedicated and accessible should become president.