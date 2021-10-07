Prakash Raj along with his panel members met the Election Officer at the MAA office and alleged that Vishnu’s family was trying to exploiting the postal ballot system and win the MAA Elections and influence the voters. In response to Prakash Raj’s statements over the postal ballot issue, Vishnu Manchu clarified and explained that everything that was done was legally correct and that the actor’s statements were baseless.

He said that there were more than 190 members in MAA body above the age of sixty years. In a proper manner, he had contacted them asked if they preferred a postal ballot for voting or if they could come in physically and cast their vote on election day. Citing the pandemic around 60 members decided to cast their vote through postal ballot and 100 of them decided to come and vote.

People in other states and seniors like Paruchuri Brothers living in the city wanted to go ahead with the postal ballot. They were advised to send a letter to the Election Officer to that effect and as they did not how to go about it, I sent a letter format. The members had sent the letters by courier, except for one person. The MAA Election body sent an SMS to MAA members asking them to pay Rs 500 for the postal ballot. As they could not go in person I volunteered to pay the Rs 500 on their behalf, to which they agreed. I informed the election officials about this and they agreed. However I got a call from them and they asked me to collect the money as they were providing time for the members to pay the amount and I took back my money, Vishnu clarified. Everything happened legally, he stated.

Prakash Raj is speaking without knowing all this and also dragging my family name into this. He can talk about me but not my family, Vishnu warned. I also have the right to ask for votes and I am in the right way, he asserted.

