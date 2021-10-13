MAA Elections Officer Krishnamohan Clarifies Over Postal Ballot Issue

MAA Elections 2021: The Movie Artist Association (MAA) elections has been the topic of discussion among the Film Nagar circles, right from the announcement of the date of the elections, to the high-octane campaign where both the contestants - senior actor Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu traded allegations and the manner in which the elections were conducted. These controversies and allegations do not stop after the elections, though a rosy picture was presented with both the contestants hugging each other and taking selfies.

With a few members from his panel winning the MAA elections including hero Srikanth who won as the Executive Vice-president, Prakash Raj made several allegations that there were many irregularities in the way the MAA elections were held and also discrepancies in the counting of votes. In a press meet held on Tuesday, Prakash Raj's elected panel members resigned from their posts citing reasons of incompatibility with new board and also the interference of senior actor Mohan Babu and incumbent president Naresh. They stated that they would not be able to work with the new team and were resigning from their posts in the best interest of MAA. Prakash Raj expressed concerns that cross-voting had taken place in the elections and injustice had taken place in postal ballots. This apart the Prakash Raj panel members alleged that the ballot papers were taken home by the Returning Officer.

MAA Election Officer Krishnamohan responded to this issue. He first addressed the issue of Prakash Raj panel member Anasuya winning with a huge majority. He stated that there was no truth in this news that she had won by a huge majority and did not know how the news went out even before the results were officially announced.

Talking about the ballot papers being taken home by him, he said that it was completely false. Kirshnamohan clarified that he had taken home only the locks of the boxes where the ballot papers were kept and not the papers.

When asked about Prakash Raj and his panel members' resignation, Krishnamohan said that was his personal decision and he could not comment about it as the Election Officer. Only the MAA President should take a decision on this, he said and signed off.

On Wednesday, Manchu Vishnu assumed office as the new MAA president for the year 2021-23.

Taking to Twitter Manchu Vishnu announced,’’ I have today assumed the office of the President of MAA! Need all your wishes and send me positivity as much as you can,” he wrote.

Now with the resignations of key members of the elected panel, it needs to be seen how Manchu Vishnu will address this issue. This is for the first time in the history of MAA that the elected members have resigned right after winning the elections.

What the MAA apex body bylaws state about this tricky situation and the way forward would probably be decided after the Dasara holidays are over.

