MAA Elections: Hema Sensational Allegations Against Naresh

MAA Elections 2021: The Movie Artists' Association (MAA) has relaunched its re-election campaign. Hema, an actress, made some shocking remarks against Naresh, the current president. He is suspected of interfering with the upcoming election in order to maintain his position of power. The current panel has been criticised for squandering its whole budget without making a single rupee. Hema alleged that even if others raise the funds, Naresh spends them as he pleases.

As the elections were taking place, Hema began collecting signatures. Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Jeevita Rajasekhar, Hemala, and CVL Narasimha Rao are in the presidential election ring this time. Hema is said to have declared that she is running for president this time in response to the wishes of all those who voted for her in previous elections.