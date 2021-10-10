Maa Elections Drama More Entertaining Than Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Say Netizens

From season one to now, the Bigg Boss Telugu show has had a separate fan base. This show gave life to many contestants who participated over the seasons. The contestants' main aim is to entertain the fans and to give their best in the tasks. But in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, the contestants have failed to entertain the audience who have said that the show has become dull. Usually, netizens wait for the weekend episode, but for the first time, the Maa Elections took all the attention.

Maa Elections have become a hot topic in the Telugu states. For the first time in Maa Elections history, this year was tense and felt like general elections. Manchu Vishnu and Prakaj Raj are the top contenders in the elections. Everyone is now waiting for the results.

During the campaign, some bitter words were exchanged between the contenders. For the last ten days, the Maa Elections have been the talk of the town. Netizens started talking about the Maa Elections and are predicting who would win.

Even though the artists in the industry have said that they haven't watched such type of drama ever, this election and the drama that has been going on has entertained the viewers. As the elections are going on this Sunday (October 10), viewers are watching and enjoying it. On the other hand, to get their audience back, Bigg Boss released three promos today (October 10).

Despite the fact that netizens claim that the Maa Elections are better than Bigg Boss.