MAA Elections Date Fixed

Finally, the wait is over! The date for MAA Elections has been fixed. A meeting has been conducted online on Thursday under the leadership of Tollywood senior actor Krishnam Raju, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee. In the meeting, they have decided to conduct a general body meeting on August 22nd and the elections will be conducted on September 12th.

From the last few weeks, many stars have announced that they are going to contest in the upcoming MAA Elections. Manchu Vishnu, Prakash Raj, Jeevitha Rajashekar, Hema are a few candidates in the fray. On June 27th, Prakash Raj announced his panel with 27 members, calling the team 'CineMAA Biddalu'. Bandla Ganesh and Naga Babu have already extended their support towards Prakash Raj. On the other hand, reports claim that Manchu Vishnu has got Superstar Krishna's family support. Manchu Vishnu said that he grew up watching cinema and artists. He said that he knew the problems of artists and would work for their well-being. He also announced that he will construct MAA building with his own expenses.