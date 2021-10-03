CVL Narasimha Rao Withdraws His Nomination Papers: Advocate/Actor CVL Narasimha Rao’s last-minute withdrawal from the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections, has now reduced the MAA presidential elections a dual only between Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu’s panel now.

In a surprise move CVL Narasimha Rao, who was contesting for the MAA president post, withdrew from the contest at the last minute shortly after he announced his manifesto on Saturday. CVL said that there was a reason behind his withdrawal and that he would come forward and in a couple of days and reveal the details.

Speaking further the actor said that the welfare of movie artists association members was more important to him than the presidency post. However, CVL stated that he would look into the implementation of the important pointers of his manifesto even if he did not contest the elections.

Check out CVL Narasimha Rao's Manifesto

Perfect implementation of the MAA resolutions passed in 2011. If it is implemented, opportunities will come to all artists.

When this resolution is passed we thought we should form a committee with 50 members.

Health insurance of Rs 3 lakh per year for each MAA member to be implemented from next January.

Acquiring Associate Membership for MAA Members in Film Nagar Cultural Club.

From this November increase the pension amount from RS 6,000 and make it 10 thousand Rupees.

Revive the support system meant for women which was established 20 years ago.

To form a 13-member support committee soon.

Provide groceries to any MAA member who is in dire need. The provisions will be supplied within two hours of his/her call and supplies will be given for a month.

CVL Narasimha Rao clarified that he would not be extending support to either of the two panels in the MAA race. He also thanked Vijayashanti for extending support to him through Twitter.

Meanwhile, producer/actor Bandla Ganesh had also withdrawn his nomination for the post of MAA General Secretary post on Friday, as per the suggestion of his well-wishers and friends he said, while tagging Prakash Raj and Srikanth in a tweet and announcing the same.

The elections for Movie Artists Association will be held on October 10th which will start from 8 AM in the morning and continue till 2 PM in the afternoon. The counting of votes and declaration of winners will be done on the same day.

With the withdrawal of their nominations by Bandla Ganesh and CVL Narasimha Rao, MAA Election Officer Krishna Mohan released the final list of the election candidates. Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu are contesting for the MAA president post, Babu Mohan from the Vishnu panel and Srikanth from the Prakash Raj panel are contesting for the post of Executive Vice President. Banerjee and Hema are contesting for the post of Vice President from the Prakash Raj panel, while Madala Ravi and Prithviraj are contesting from the Vishnu panel. Jeevitha Rajasekhar is contesting from the Prakash Raj panel for the post of General Secretary, while Raghubabu is contesting from the Vishnu panel. A total of 39 candidates are vying for 18 Executive Committee member posts in the MAA association.