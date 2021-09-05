MAA Elections 2021-Bandla Ganesh To Contest As General Secretary| HYDERABAD: In a rather unexpected development ahead of the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections, actor /producer Bandla Ganesh announced that he was quitting from the Prakash Raj panel and would not be able to continue as the panel's spokesperson citing personal reasons.

It seems that he was against bringing Jeevitha Rajasekhar into the panel as the contestant for the General Secretary. The news of Hema and Jeevitha Rajasekhar joining Prakash Raj's panel itself was a shocker to many after they decided not to contest in the MAA presidential fray. Bandla Ganesh announced that he would be contesting independently for the upcoming MAA Elections as General Secretary.

Surprisingly his name did not figure in the list of executive members or in the prime posts of General Secretary or Joint Secretary posts.

To this effect, he released a series of tweets after moving on from Prakash Raj’s team on his official Twitter account.

Respected @prakashraaj Garu,

Thanks for choosing me as a Spokesperson, but I am unable to do stisfy and lawful for this this post because of my personal works, kindly choose another person for this post.

All the best for your team

Regards.

Bandla Ganesh. — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) September 5, 2021

In his usual style, Bandla Ganesh stated that he believed in his conscience and would not pay heed to anyone and he believed in trust and working for those who had trust in him. "I will contest in the upcoming MAA elections as the General Secretary as an independent candidate," he tweeted. The actor further promised that he would ensure that all the poor artists are given double bedroom houses." If needed I will fight for them, no one is ready to believe those who were in position who did nothing for the past two years," he wrote while taking a dig at the Naresh- panel which was in charge of the MAA affairs till recently.

గొడవలతో మా సభ్యులను మోసం చేసింది చాలు.. ఇక అలా జరగొద్దు అందరి ఆశీస్సులు కావాలి -మా ను బలో పేతం చేద్దాం ముఖ్యంగా పేద కళాకారులకు ఇళ్ళ కల నిజం చేద్దాం అదే మా నిజమైన అభివృద్ది... చిహ్నం - ఇట్లు మీ

బండ్ల గణేష్ — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) September 5, 2021

" We have been cheated in the name of internal fights and enough is enough, this should not happen further. I need your blessings and let's make the MAA association a strong body and make the dreams of the poor artists owning their own homes a dream," he stated in his agenda for the upcoming MAA elections, which will be held on 10th October.

